Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Position Lifted by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,653,172 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.64% of Li Auto worth $518,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after buying an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after buying an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,604,000 after buying an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 23.2% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,922,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,060,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. reduced their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.02.

Shares of LI stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

