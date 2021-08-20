Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Redfin worth $661,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 58.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN opened at $45.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total transaction of $842,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 164,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,881,177.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,683 shares of company stock worth $8,598,949. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

