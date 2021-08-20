Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 28,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 85,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on MMP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.