FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Premier, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premier in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will earn $2.39 per share for the year.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PINC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Premier stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Premier by 19.3% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,103,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 178,679 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Premier by 12.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Premier by 47.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,934 shares during the period. 62.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

