Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $462,000 Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after purchasing an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after purchasing an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after purchasing an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after purchasing an additional 614,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.51. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

