Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.35 and last traded at $25.34. 1,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 5,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MINN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

