Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Short Interest Update

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGJI opened at $0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. Kingold Jewelry has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.49.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

