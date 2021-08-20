FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

FireEye stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.10. FireEye has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,670 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

