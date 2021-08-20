Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSCDY stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tesco has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

