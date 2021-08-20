Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 15th

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE GCM opened at C$4.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.93. The company has a market cap of C$443.27 million and a PE ratio of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gran Colombia Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$8.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.88 to C$9.46 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Serafino Iacono bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.75 per share, with a total value of C$123,549.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,687,237 shares in the company, valued at C$8,017,581.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 42,200 shares of company stock worth $208,913.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

