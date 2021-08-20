The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Shares of GDL stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. The GDL Fund has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.30.
About The GDL Fund
