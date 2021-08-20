$0.09 EPS Expected for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital downgraded Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,241,302 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $7,119,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 383.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zscaler by 86.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 259,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $244.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $249.71.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

