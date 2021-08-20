CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 30,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $195,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

