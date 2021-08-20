The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TJX. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.92. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $74.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,766,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

