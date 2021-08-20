Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Christopher A. Kuebler Sells 3,000 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,548.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $404.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $411.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.36 million. Waters had a return on equity of 387.10% and a net margin of 24.73%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

