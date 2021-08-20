Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR):

8/17/2021 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk’s near-term financial performance is likely to continue suffering from its strategic move of shifting business model to selling more subscription-based services from selling perpetual licenses. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to dampen its margins. The stock has underperformed over the past year. Nonetheless, CyberArk’s prospects seem good due to rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies are positives.”

8/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/13/2021 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/12/2021 – CyberArk Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/6/2021 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2021 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CyberArk is benefiting from rising demand for cyber security solutions owing to the long list of data breaches. Increasing demand for privileged access security on the back of digital transformation and cloud migration strategies remain a key growth driver. Moreover, strong presence across verticals such as banking, healthcare, government and utilities, are safeguarding CyberArk from negative effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Nonetheless, the mix toward software-as-a-service and subscription-based solutions is negatively impacting top-line results. Although the business model would help it generate stable revenues and expand margins in the long run, the company’s revenues and earnings are likely to remain under pressure until the transition completes. Moreover, increased sales & marketing expenses are likely to dampen its margins.”

7/19/2021 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2021 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CYBR opened at $155.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.32.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

