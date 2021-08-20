Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $197.99 Million Stake in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,691,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $197,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,985,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,920,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,078,000 after buying an additional 2,950,264 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,146,000 after buying an additional 544,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10. Tata Motors Limited has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Analysts expect that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tata Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

