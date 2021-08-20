Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,162,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425,047 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $113,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter worth $54,208,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 510.4% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,641,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881,378 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 615.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,576,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,685 shares during the period. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $21,827,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the first quarter valued at about $18,442,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YSG opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98. Yatsen Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.88.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $220.47 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on YSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yatsen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Yatsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

