Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,655,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,024 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 10.32% of Codexis worth $150,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 2,965.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $22.06 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,594,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

