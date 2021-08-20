Redwood Investments LLC Sells 970 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALLY opened at $51.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

