SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $66.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 35.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 1,152.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after acquiring an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FLOW opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

