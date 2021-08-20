Analysts Set Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT at $25.20

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

GDYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 207,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,070,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,415,209 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 212,437 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after buying an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.98. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

