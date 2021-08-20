Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.130-$1.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.21 billion-$23.21 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS SHCAY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. Sharp has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sharp will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sharp

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

