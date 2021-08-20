Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Insider Sells 63 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total transaction of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cable One stock opened at $2,019.90 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,917.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after acquiring an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,627,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 137,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.