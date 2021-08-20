Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $276,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $276,350.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $284,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $199,575.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,204 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,992,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $227,121,000 after purchasing an additional 290,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

