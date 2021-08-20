Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Sells $112,350.00 in Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryerson stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $851.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

