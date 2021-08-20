U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $107.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.66. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.82%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,809 shares of company stock valued at $447,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

