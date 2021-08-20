Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) PT Raised to $30.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oatly Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 28.83.

Shares of OTLY opened at 15.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 21.21. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 14.87 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,799,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $870,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

