Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $67.78 and a one year high of $105.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.69.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

