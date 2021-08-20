Novare Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 96.8% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 51.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 642,921 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $953.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Suburban Propane Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is presently 134.02%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Suburban Propane Partners Profile

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the business of liquefied petroleum gas business. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

