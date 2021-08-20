Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 74.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 99.2% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 78.5% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $6,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,395,785.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,036 shares of company stock worth $33,367,749. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BILL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

Bill.com stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.85. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $211.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of -251.11 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

