RAMP Reaches Market Cap of $120.48 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $120.48 million and $11.85 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RAMP has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.69 or 0.00881285 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00110045 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,881,829 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

