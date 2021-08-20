Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Shares Up 3.4%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR) shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 748 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 724 ($9.46). 348,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 601,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 700 ($9.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

