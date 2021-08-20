Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.50

Shares of Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Orbia Advance Corp. SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and sale of petrochemical products. It operates through the following segments: Vinyl, Fluor and Fluent. The Vinyl segment offers treatment and purifies water. The Fluor segment operates through three segments: Fluoride Process, Hydrofluoric Acid and Aluminium Fluoride Process and Refrigerant Gas Process.

