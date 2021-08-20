freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRTAF. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

