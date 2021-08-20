FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Reduced by B. Riley

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Fortress Biotech in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 63.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 25.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 574,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

