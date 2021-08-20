FY2022 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of RLI in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.00.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

RLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $108.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38. RLI has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $117.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 91.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

