Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.61.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,988,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brinker International by 105,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,722,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Brinker International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 58,641 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.