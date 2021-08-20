Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 61,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $78.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.