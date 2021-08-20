Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 13.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

