Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,601 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 34.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,372,000 after purchasing an additional 491,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,741,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,220,000 after acquiring an additional 172,525 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $12,277,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 354.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 138,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PB shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Shares of PB opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

