Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.08% of Diodes worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $88.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.39.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,741,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,533 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,837 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

