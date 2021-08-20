Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $616,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 171,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 20,160 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $1,701,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

