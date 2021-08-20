Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,909 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSP. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Insperity by 24.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Insperity by 52.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth $320,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSP shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,018. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

