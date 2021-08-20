Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $35,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

VGSH stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

