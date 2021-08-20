Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 3,861 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,401,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $59,572,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in United Rentals by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI stock opened at $331.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $364.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.