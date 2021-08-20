Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $33.16

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.16 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 138 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.5346 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 4.53%. Want Want China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

