Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.52.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

