Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Given New $48.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

