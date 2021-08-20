Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GLRE stock opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market cap of $280.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Get Greenlight Capital Re alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after acquiring an additional 148,509 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,868,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036,800 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,424,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 268,142 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,078,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 532,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlight Capital Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.